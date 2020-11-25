Advertisement

Champions League: A Minute Silence To Be Observed After Maradona’s Death

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2020
File photo of Argentine legend, Diego Maradona. Credit: AFP

 

A minute’s silence will be observed ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League games and Thursday’s Europa League matches as a tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina football legend died at the age of 60, UEFA told AFP.

Maradona, a 1986 World Cup winner considered one of the greatest ever players, died of a heart attack Wednesday, as he was recovering at home following brain surgery earlier this month.

AFP



More on Sports

Diego Maradona: Five Of His Greatest Goals

Maradona’s Legend Shaped By His ‘Hand Of God’

Diego Maradona, A Divine Talent With Two Dreams

Death Of ‘Eternal’ Maradona Plunges Football World Into Mourning

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV