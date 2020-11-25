Advertisement
Champions League: A Minute Silence To Be Observed After Maradona’s Death
A minute’s silence will be observed ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League games and Thursday’s Europa League matches as a tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina football legend died at the age of 60, UEFA told AFP.
Maradona, a 1986 World Cup winner considered one of the greatest ever players, died of a heart attack Wednesday, as he was recovering at home following brain surgery earlier this month.
AFP
More on Sports
9 mins ago
14 mins ago
25 mins ago