Kaduna Court Convicts Man For N1.5m Land Scam

Justice Muhammad Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Auwal Aliyu for land fraud.

Aliyu was prosecuted by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on amended one count of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1.5 million from his victim, Sa’ad Bello.

The charge read, “That you, Aliyu Auwal Aliyu (“m”), sometime in July 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, dishonestly misappropriated and converted to you own use the sum of N1,500,000 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira), belonging to Sa’ad Ahmadu Bello and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same Law.”

READ ALSO: Senate Considers Buhari’s Request To Confirm Ex-INEC Chairman’s Reappointment

When the charge was read to him, Aliyu pleaded guilty while the prosecution counsel, P.C. Onyeneho, urged the court to convict him accordingly.

The judge convicted Aliyu, but sentenced him to a fine of N,1000, noting that he had restituted his victim the sum of N1.5 million he lost in the scam.

Trouble started for Aliyu following a petition in which his victim alleged that he sold a plot of land to him at the cost of N1.5 million, which did not belong to him.

The land is located in the New Millennium City in Kaduna State.