Katsina Governor Masari Recruits Over 4,000 Teachers

At least 4,250 primary and secondary schools teachers have been recruited by the Katsina State Government from 2015 to date.

This is in addition to the recruitment of 7,000 S-Power teachers to enhance the teaching and learning process in the state.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this during the 2020 Katsina State Education Summit held at the Local Government Service Commission, Katsina.

The governor who was the special guest of honour at the summit tagged ‘The Journey So Far’ was represented by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu.

Yakubu while explaining that the current government has, since inception from 2015 to date, committed a lot of resources in the education sector as the sector has undoubtedly witnessed a holistic revolution in the areas of infrastructure development, staff employment, capacity building of teaching and non-teaching aimed at facing the modern-day system in schools.

In the Basic Education subsector, he revealed that the current state administration has constructed and rehabilitated 2,294 classrooms, renovated 1,334 offices and stores and embarking on the upgrading of 12 primary schools into storey building structures.

Beside drilling of 70 boreholes in some primary schools in the state, 930 toilets were in his words constructed in various primary schools across the state to improve the sanitary condition of both pupils and teachers.

“There was the establishment and construction of seven new secondary schools in the state. This is in addition to rehabilitation of 38 secondary school and partial renovation of 37 schools due to storm damages and delapidations,” he added.

“In the area of tertiary education, the state government has successfully established and constructed faculties of agriculture and law at Umar Musa Yar’ Adua University and the construction of mosque and wall fencing.

“There is another construction of students female hostel and laboratories at Isah Kaita College Of Education Dutsinma. This in addition to the construction of road network and rehabilitation of student hostel at Dr Yusufu Bala Usman College, Daura.

“In the area of manpower development, there is the employment of academic and non-academic staff in the tertiary institutions.”

He mentioned that the state government has also given much priority to the payment of WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS and scholarship payment to its indigenes studying various accredited courses in higher institutions of learning within and outside the country.