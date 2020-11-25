Advertisement

Reps Call For Investigation Into Alleged Illegal Payments By Foreign Affairs Ministry

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2020
A file photo of lawmakers during plenary at the House of Representatives Chamber in Abuja on September 27, 2019.

 

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for an investigation into the alleged payment of allowances to officials of the ministry of foreign affairs, despite their recall from various foreign missions.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the lawmaker, the alleged culprits are the staff of the Human Resources Department of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the house also called for improved security around the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, following recent attacks.



More on Local

Court To Begin Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial In Absentia

Court Asks Rep Member Who Stood As Surety For Faisal Maina To Re-Appear

Katsina Assembly Passes Child Protection Bill Pending For 17 Years

#EndSARS: UK Parliament Wants Nigerian Officials, Security Agencies Sanctioned For Rights Abuses

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV