Army Arrests 33 Suspected Cultists, Armed Robbers In Plateau

A military special task force, Operation Safe Haven has arrested 33 suspects after conducting a series of raid operations on criminals and cultists’ hideouts in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Parading the suspects on Friday at the Operation Safe Haven Headquarters in Jos, the Commander of the Task Force, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the suspects were arrested at various locations within the metropolis where the activities of cultists have been on the rise in recent times.

According to him, the suspects have been tormenting the people in Terminus market, Rwang Pam street, Rochas building, Ahmadu Bello way and Agwan Rukuba all in in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Similarly, personnel of the Task Force engaged a gang of armed robbers along with road Angul D- Maraban Jamma in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Army Arrests 27 Suspected Cultists In Plateau

During the encounter, Okonkwo said one of the armed robbers was killed while others fled with gunshot wounds.

He explained that a locally fabricated pistol and some quantities of ammunition were recovered from the armed robbers in the course of the operation.

The Joint Security Outfit enjoined law-abiding citizens to continue providing timely information that will assist in getting rid of criminals in the state.