Couple, One Other Arrested In Kaduna For Allegedly Stealing Three-Day-Old Baby

The police in Kaduna State have arrested a man, his wife, and one other suspect for allegedly stealing a three-day-old baby.

This was confirmed on Friday by the spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige.

He said the suspects: 30-year-old Kabiru Suleiman, Aisha Musa, and Salamatu Musa, were arrested at Abuja Road in the Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government Area of the state, following a complaint of a missing baby on November 9.

The police spokesman explained that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during the early period of the pregnancy of the mother, by coming closer to the expectant mother in the guise of friendship and succeeded in whisking away the baby three days after delivery to an unknown destination.

To Jalige, the suspects were arrested by the Command’s Operatives on November 26 in their hideout at Unguwan Baraya Jos Road in Bauchi State where they recovered the baby safely and subsequently handed him over to his parents.

The suspects, according to the police, have confessed to the crime upon investigation and will be charged to court to face the consequences of their action.

The police spokesman also called on the people of the state to be wary of whom they entrust their children and wards.