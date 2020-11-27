Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct Wife Of Akeredolu’s Chief Of Staff

Olufemi Ojomo  
Updated November 27, 2020
A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

 

Unidentified gunmen have abducted the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Friday.

The news of the abduction comes barely one day after a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, was shot by suspected kidnappers.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Ondo Traditional Ruler, Olufon Of Ifon

Mr. Olugbenga Ale’s wife was abducted in the Owena village, along Akure/Ondo Highway of Ondo State on Thursday evening and whisked into a nearby bush by the gunmen.

Channels Television gathered that the woman was abducted alongside another woman while returning on a business trip.

ASP Ikoro said a detachment of police detectives have been searching the nearby bush in a bid to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors.

 



