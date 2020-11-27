Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Ekiti, Abduct Expatriate

Some unidentified gunmen on Friday shot dead a police officer in Ekiti State and abducted an expatriate.

Another expatriate is also said to have sustained a gunshot wound.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Sunday Abutu confirmed that the incident took place earlier this evening along an inter-town road under construction in Ado Ekiti the state capital.

He said the police have put machinery in motion to ensure the rescue of the abducted expatriate and bring all culprits involved in the killing to book.

The killing is the latest in a series of violent crimes being recorded across the country.

Earlier on Friday, the police confirmed that the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had been abducted in Ondo state.

On Thursday, a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, was shot dead by suspected kidnappers.