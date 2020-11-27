Lagos Panel Of Inquiry Commences Further Hearing From LCC, Others

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government for victims police brutality and extrajudicial violence has commenced another sitting.

There are three hearings on the panel’s list for today, one of them being a further hearing of the Lekki Concession Company’s side of the events of the Lekki Tollgate.

Managing-Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan is being interrogated by the lawyer to the #EndSARS protesters, Adeshina Ogunlana.

Counsel to the #EndSARS protesters Adeshina Ogunlana, had asked him to confirm who manned the camera on October 20 when the military shot at peaceful protesters.

This line of questioning did not go down well the Lagos State Government counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko who asked that questioning be restricted to the relevant hours of the footage. But the #EndSARS lawyer also objects.

More to follow..