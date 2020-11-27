Nine Arrested Over Killing Of Nasarawa APC Chairman

Nine people have been arrested over the killing of the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Phillip Shekwo.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Friday while hosting members of the Trade Union Congress in Lafia, the state capital.

He noted that the arrest is a result of intensified combing of the routes followed by the perpetrators.

“For the past four days, the combined military operations have been trailing the routes where they believe those who killed our Chairman followed. They have been combing the place,” Governor Sule said.

“I am happy to inform you that the people we were suspecting, so far anyway, nine people have been arrested and are being interrogated in connection to the killing of our Chairman.”

READ ALSO: Police Launch Investigation Into Killing Of Nasarawa APC Chairman

According to the governor, combined military operations killed three people in connection to the killing at the Loko development area of the state, adding that four AK-47 rifles were also recovered.

“More important than that, around 3 am this morning, the combined operations followed some of these people around Loko and they killed 3 of them, after killing them they recovered four AK47 rifles from them, we are hoping and praying that it is the same people who carried out this exercise”.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the security situation in the state, noting “We have always said that security is never too expensive for us unless we don’t have the resources but if we have the resources, we will put in all our resources to make sure that we protect the lives and property of our people, that we have taken seriously and will continue to do that.”

This comes five days after the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe in the state told Channels Television that Shekwo who was earlier kidnapped at his residence on Saturday was found dead.

The police boss said the body of the deceased was found not far from his house in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, and has been evacuated to the Dalhatu Araf specialist hospital.

Banditry and kidnapping are on the rise in Nigeria’s north, particularly in Kaduna State.

Recently, the district head of Gidan Zaki village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Haruna Kuye, and his son were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Also last week, three members of the Kaduna State Vigilante Service were killed by bandits in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.