No Pardon For Gender Violence Offenders, Rapists – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

“We will bring people who have been perpetrating this crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said on Thursday when he received a 54-page compendium on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence compiled by the Stakeholders’ Committee.

“We will ensure they never walk freely without the full wrath of the law brought upon them. It is part of our responsibility to ensure that the vulnerable members of our society have a voice and have access to where they can get justice when their rights are violated.”

The governor who is the Incident Commander for gender-based violence in Lagos equally reassured of his government’s commitment to getting justice for victims violated, said his administration would be prioritising budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Justice for the acceleration of offenders’ prosecution.

“I am delighted by the work done by the Stakeholders’ Committee to bring attention to the problems facing voiceless adults and children in our society,” he added. “Through your efforts, vulnerable people are building the courage to speak out on offences of sexual violence and heal their wounds.”

He assured government agencies working in the areas of rehabilitation and integration of victims that his administration will back them to deliver on their mandates.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu during the event said: “The stakeholders have been having meetings for months and their discussions have focused on the key development pillars of the current administration as they relate to the rights of vulnerable citizens, especially those women and children.

“The Office of the First Lady has been working with the vision to reduce sexual and gender-based violence to the barest minimum if it is impossible to eradicate the crime. We have activated our response, bringing all stakeholders and communities on board to forge a common front in addressing the issue.”