Troops Foil Attempted Kidnapping Of Travellers By Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja  Road

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) on Friday night foiled an attempted abduction of travellers plying the Abuja-Kaduna Highway by suspected bandits.

In a statement issued on Friday night, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirming the incident.

He said that the bandits attempted to operate at the Kasarami axis of the road situated in Chikun local government area at around 7:38 pm today.

According to the Commissioner, the troops who were on aggressive patrols in the general area engaged the bandits in a gun battle that dispersed in disarray while the troops pursued them off the road.

Many of the bandits according to Aruwan, escaped with bullet wounds, while troops are still on their trail with a view to apprehending them.

Aruwan, however, apologised to motorists and other road users who suffered delays as a result of the security response, stating that the inconveniences were an unintended consequence of efforts to protect lives and property.