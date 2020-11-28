Another Killing Recorded In Ekiti State As Gunmen Murder Cleric

A Baptist Church cleric in Ikere Ekiti, Oladimeji Gbolagade, has been reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen while in transit to the town from a neighboring state.

The President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Reverend Adeyinka Aribasoye in a telephone conversion with Channels Television said the deceased was found dead on the road close to Ikere in his personal car Friday Morning.

The senior clergy explained that report had reached him on Thursday that the deceased could not be found after embarking on an intended return journey.

The Church leadership said the corpse has been deposited at a General Hospital Morgue and the case reported at the police station in a neighboring town.

Ikere Ekiti has no functional police stations at the moment as the facilities have been burnt down by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protests.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu said the incident has not been formally reported at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti the State capital.

This incident is coming after unknown gunmen had also shot dead a police officer in Ekiti State on Friday and abducted an expatriate.