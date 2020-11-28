Emir Of Katsina Urges Traditional Title Holders To Help Combat Insecurity

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has urged traditional title holders to use their positions wisely towards curtailing the lingering security and other social challenges bedeviling the country.

The emir was speaking on Saturday shortly after he conferred traditional titles to seven eminent personalities in the state.

Those turbaned include Sarkin Musawan Katsina, Sagir Abdullahi Inde, Sarkin Yakin Katsina, Bello Mamman Ifo, Mutawallen Katsina Retired Colonel Abdul_Aziz Musa Yaradua, and Deputy Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Aminu Abdullah turbanned as Barayan Katsina.

READ ALSO: Six Persons Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Others include the Member representing Mani/Bindawa at the House of Representatives, Aminu Ashiru Mani who was turbaned as Dokajin Katsina, Haruna Dalhatu as Sarkin Zango, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Isah Ketare as Garkuwan Dokan Katsina while Aminu Umar Sheme was turbanned as wazirin zangunan katsina.

The Emir announced that the appointments of the newly crowned title holders are strictly based on their individual commitments in serving humanity.

One of the new traditional title holders and brother to the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Retired Colonel Abdul_Aziz Yar’adua, who was conferred with the title of Mutawallen Katsina, mounted his horse and rode in company of other riders to the Kofar Soro Gate greeting dignitaries.

He pledged to use his title effectively to advise not only the emir but the governor in their quest to boost the security situation in the state and the country in general with the wealth of experience he has in the military.

The turbaning ceremony held at the premises of the emir’s palace in Katsina and attracted a large gathering of personalities from across the country including Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammad as well as the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika among others.