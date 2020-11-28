‘It’s Time To Get Up And Secure Nigeria’, Afenifere Tells Buhari

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has bemoaned the state of security in Nigeria and charged President Muhammadu Buhari to act with alacrity.

In a statement signed by Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, the group said the idea of central policing has failed and called for the “urgent need to allow multi-level policing.”

Afenifere condemned the recent killing of a traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, an event which it believes highlights the dire state of security in the country.

“This gruesome murder coming as we are still smarting from the brutal murder of the daughter of Afenifere Leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin for which some Fulani herdsmen are currently on trial,” the statement said. “There have been other multiple murders across Yoruba land which the police have not been able to resolve. It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

“The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more a first class monarch.

We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government.

“We are fed up with the daily sucking of the blood of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria.

“We send condolences to Kabiyesi family, the people of Ifon town, Ondo state and the Yoruba nation on this abominable killing.

“To President Buhari it’s a time to get up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security. Being the commandeer-in – chief can’t be a title with no responsibility.

“The total collapse of infrastructure in Nigeria reflected in the report that the Oba was abducted by the killers as the vehicle had to slow down in a bad portion of the road. Why are we constructing road to Niger Republic when our own road are literally death – traps?”