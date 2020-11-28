‘Policemen Shot Me, Killed My Girlfriend,’ Man Tells Lagos Judicial Panel

A man, Emmanuel Akomafuwe, has narrated how he and his girlfriend (Adaugo) were stopped by men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) around 7 pm on April 13, 2019.

He narrated his ordeal when appearing before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Police Brutality in Lekki on Saturday.

Akomafuwe, who was the first petitioner in today’s hearing, said when he sought to know why they were stopped, an argument ensued and he was shot in the head by a police officer, he later came to know as Inspector Dan Ojo. The Inspector also shot his girlfriend, Adaugo in the stomach and leg.

He alleged that after the shooting, the police officers who six in number took to their heels and left them at the scene to die.

He is however lucky that he’s still alive but sad that his girlfriend, later died in the hospital.

“The officers involved are living their lives. Some of them were arrested but they have been released. None of them have been punished,” he said.

“The news of the incident was published in the newspapers and after this, the commissioner of police promised to pay my hospital bills but this did not happen and the police never returned to visit.

“I did scans on my skull and brain at Reddington, and also checked in Dubai. My sanity hasn’t been the same since the incident and I still can’t sleep without pills.

The petitioner said he wants the panel to remind the Nigerian Police Force of his case and ensure that Inspector Dan Ojo is arrested and punished. He also wants the police to fulfill its promises and pay his hospital bills.

The Police counsel however asked for more time to enable them to review the petition.

According to the counsel, the police just became aware of the case and many officers are said to be involved, so there’s a need for time to track them.

The panel adjourned the petition to Dec 11 for the cross-examination of the petitioner.