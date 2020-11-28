Repair Port Access Roads With Customs Revenue, Reps Tell Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The technical committee on customs and excise at the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an executive order to decongest the nation’s ports.

The committee made the recommendation to the federal government during a four-day oversight visit to the customs formations in Lagos which ended on Friday.

The order, the committee said, should direct the use of part of the revenue generated by the Nigeria Customs Service to carry out repairs on the access roads leading to the ports.

According to the committee, the nation is losing five times the amount of money that would have been generated from the ports due to bad roads and port congestion.

The committee also wants the President to immediately disband the Presidential Task Force on the decongestion of traffic at the Apapa Port.

The task force, the committee believes, has outlived its usefulness since it was inaugurated about two years ago.