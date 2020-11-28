Advertisement
Troops Kill Suspected Armed Robber, Injure Others In Plateau
Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have killed a suspected armed robber in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
In a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the troops also injured several other suspected armed robbers during the encounter.
According to the defence spokesman, the incident which occurred on November 25 along Angul Maraban Jama’a road, led to the recovery of one locally fabricated pistol.
“Troops on 25 November 2020, on night patrol came in contact with suspected armed robbers along Angul Maraban Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State,” the statement partly read.
“During the encounter, one-armed robber was neutralized by their own troops. Items recovered in his possession was one locally fabricated pistol while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”
He also called on members of the public to avail the troops of timely information in order to rid the nation of the several security challenges.
