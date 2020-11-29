Advertisement

APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting On December 8

Channels Television  
Updated November 29, 2020

 

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress has announced that an emergency meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8.

According to a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the Party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.”

In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the meeting which has been slated for 11 am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja will be held virtually.



More on Politics

Govt Needs To Employ Graduates Who Can Think Like Perpetrators Of Crime – Donald Duke

APC Unopposed In 18 LGAs As Borno Holds First LG election In 12 Years

APC Crisis: Sacked NWC Member Drags Party, INEC To Court

‘Jonathan Has Been Working For Buhari’s Government,’ APC Tells PDP

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV