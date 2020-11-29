Gbajabiamila Condemns Killing Of Borno Farmers, Calls For More Military Action Against Insurgents

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has condemned the killing of about 50 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents.

Gbajabiamila said the incident has once again brought to the fore the need for more military action against the terrorists.

He said it was unfortunate that at a time the country was focusing on self-sufficiency in rice farming, about 50 of the farmers were killed in a most gruesome manner.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi.

The Speaker said the House is determined and ready to provide all necessary support, including the ongoing budgeting process to ensure that funds are allocated for the security agencies to carry out their mandate of wiping out the terrorists.

“It’s unfortunate that about 50 of our countrymen lost their lives to the barbaric and inhuman action of the insurgents at this time.

“This incident is one too many for us as a country. Here were innocent citizens going about their lives of looking for their daily bread to cater for their families. But are murdered in a most gruesome manner.

“Their lives should not go in vain. This should call for more action from our military. As a House, we are ever ready to give them all the necessary support, especially through budgetary allocation, to deal decisively with the insurgents.

“My heart goes out to the families of the murdered farmers,” the Speaker said.

At least forty farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

Some other farmers were also taken away by the criminals.