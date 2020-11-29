[VIDEO] Governor Zulum Leads Residents To Bury Farmers Killed By Boko Haram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Sunday morning led kinsmen and other residents at Zabarmari for the funeral of 43 farmers killed by the Boko Haram terrorist.

At least forty farmers were killed on Saturday morning around Marrabati and Hammayya villages, near Zabarmari in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

Some other farmers were also taken away by the criminals.

Zulum during the burial of the farmers lamented that, “it is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands,” and also expressed condolence.

“First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since yesterday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.

“Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions, in one side they stay at home they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents. This is very sad.

“We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers. We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency” Zulum said.

It will be recalled that the Pan Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) last week expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity especially in the northern region of the country.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe on Tuesday, the forum called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his oath of office by addressing the security challenges that are gradually crippling socio-economic activities in the north before it gets too late.

Although the victims lived in Zabarmari, a farming community in Jere local government area famous for rice cultivation, fresh details revealed that they were attacked on Saturday, at Koshebe village, a place in Mafa Local Government Area.

Zulum, during his visit, was told that the death toll was yet to be fully ascertained.

The 43 victims were buried, but villagers insist that others have not been retrieved from the scene of the incident. They told the governor that the exact number of people killed were yet to be ascertained and some of the victims are still missing.