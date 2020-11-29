Jema’a LGA Killings: Death Toll Rises As Troops Arrest Two More Suspects

One more person has been confirmed dead in the aftermath of today’s killing in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday evening.

According to him, the victim identified as Abubakar Alhassan, was found in his hut at Kussom village, unconscious with bruises and was later confirmed dead by doctors when he was rushed to Kowa Medical Center, Jagindi Town for treatment.

Furthermore, he said two children, identified as Usman Wada and Didi Hudi, who were earlier declared missing have been rescued from the forest.

“The military has handed over the corpse to the police for further investigation,” the statement read.

“Similarly, the military received a distress call from a community leader in the general area, that some children were seeing wandering in a forest after their parents had fled.

“The children have been handed over to the police for immediate reunion with their families.”

In addition, Aruwan noted that the Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force have arrested two more suspects linked to the counter killing at Ungwan Bido village.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended community leaders for assisting the military to stabilise the situation and to apprehend the suspects connected with the killings.