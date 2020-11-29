Advertisement

Suicide Car Bomb Kills 26 Afghan Security Personnel

Channels Television  
Updated November 29, 2020
Security personnel are seen after a suicide car bomber struck an army base on the outskirts of Ghazni province on November 29, 2020.  PHOTO: STR / AFP

 

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

“We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP.

READ ALSO: Thousands Protest As France Reckons With Police Violence

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, a member of Ghazni provincial council, confirmed the death toll.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni, but did not offer any immediate figure for casualties.

AFP



More on World News

French Police Risk Charges Over Black Man’s Beating After Clashes

Trump Loses Another Election Court Challenge

Fishing Rights Top Of The Menu As Brexit Talks Continue

Cyprus Olive Farmer Vows Change To Face Climate Challenge

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV