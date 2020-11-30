Borno Killing: Take Fight To Insurgents, Buhari Gives ‘Marching Order’ To Military

Two days after Boko Haram terrorists killed 43 farmers in Zabarmari area of Borno State, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the military a marching order to take the fight to the insurgents.

“As we mourn all the lives lost in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis, until we root out the terrorists,” Buhari who rode to power on a three-pronged promise of tackling corruption, revamping the economy and fighting insecurity, began in a series of tweets on Monday.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians. Everything is secondary when security is at stake. I will ensure that more resources are made available to the military and other security agencies to prosecute the war against terrorism.”

As we mourn all the lives lost in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis, until we root out the terrorists. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 30, 2020

We will intensify our cooperation with neighbouring countries on bilateral and multilateral levels, to ensure that there is no hiding place for the terrorists. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 30, 2020

The recent attack drew condemnation by many including the United Nations and the United States who called for the immediate release of those abducted in the incident.

READ ALSO: Without Adequate Weapons, We Remain At The Mercy Of Terrorists – Lai Mohammed

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, said at least 110 civilians ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded.

“We have also received reports that several women may have been kidnapped. I call for their immediate release and return to safety,” the UN Resident Coordinator said.

“The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice.”

Kallon also said that such direct attacks against innocent civilians, jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity they are facing which the UN is striving to alleviate.

On his part, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum asked the Federal Government to hire mercenaries to assist in winning the war against insurgency.

He made the call at the Government House in Maiduguri while receiving the Federal Government’s delegation over the gruesome murder of the farmers in his state.