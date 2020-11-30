US Condemns Borno Killing, Asks FG To Arrest Culprits

The United States has condemned the deadly killing of farmers in Zabarmari, Borno on Saturday by suspected Boko Haram terrorists that left 43 people dead.

In a statement issued on Monday, the US Embassy in Nigeria asked the Federal Government to unravel the killers of the slain farmers, adding that they should be brought to book.

While commiserating with the victims of the attack, the US explained that it stands with the Nigerian government in efforts to fight terrorism in the country.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped,” the statement read.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Following the deadly attack, there has been conflicting figures on the number of casualties in the troubled northeast.

While the United States put the number of dead victims at 110, the military authorities insist that only 43 were killed.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria Mr. Edward Kallon had in a statement on Sunday, condemned the assault, calling for the immediate release of several persons who were kidnapped.

Kallon further stated that such direct attacks against innocent civilians jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity they are facing which the UN is striving to alleviate.

“I strongly condemn this attack and any act of violence against innocent civilians and I firmly urge all actors on the ground to respect international laws and humanity,” Kallon said.

“The entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno State is outraged by the incident,” he said.

“It is, unfortunately, one of too many such attacks targeting farmers, fishermen and families who are trying to recover some livelihood opportunity after over a decade of conflict.

But the defence spokesman, Major-General John Enenche faulted the UN figures on the casualty, noting that the military’s count still stood at 43.

“I have to respond, it is coming from the United Nations,” he said. “This is a source that identified itself that 110 persons specifically were killed.”

According to him, military officials accompanied Governor Babagana Zulum to the site of the killings where the 43 bodies were counted.