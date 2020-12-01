FCT Panel On Human Rights Orders Police To Pay N2m Judgement Debt

The independent investigative panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad sitting in Abuja has ordered the police to pay the sum of two million naira judgment debt to Dr. Martins Iwuanyanwu for violating his right to access to justice.

At the resumed sitting of the panel on Monday, Justice Suleiman Galadima ordered the police to pay the money immediately based on the judgment of a High Court delivered on July 10, 2020 which the police are yet to appeal against.

The complainant claimed he was denied access to justice and effective remedy by the defunct sars and he obtained a judgment of the court which the police is yet to obey.

“The complainant deserves immediate payment. It is therefore ordered that he should be settled immediately without further delay,” Justice Galadima ruled.

The panel heard the testimony of another, Paul Offiong who accused SARS of killing his younger brother, Emmanuel Ita in Calabar, Cross River State in 2017.

During the cross-examination, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kabiru Salisu, flared up, threatening to destroy the photographer’s camera.

The panel’s sitting would continue it’s sitting on Tuesday as more petitioners wait to present their petitions against SARS.