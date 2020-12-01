LIVE: FG Rolls Out Autogas Programme In Abuja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government has rolled out an autogas programme called the National Gas Expansion Programme.

The programme involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars, generators from petrol to gas. It is aimed at deepening domestic usage of netural gas in its various forms.

The programme is expected to go live in all states of the Federation.

It is also in line with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy.

While the event is holding in Lugbe, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari is attending virtually from the presidential villa.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari; the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

See more photos from the event below…