Troops Kill Five Bandits, Rescue Nine Victims In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed five bandits during an operation around Anaba community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He stated that the troops also rescued nine kidnapped people from the bandits in separate locations of crossing points.

Aruwan disclosed that several of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds into Malum Forest in the ongoing onslaught against the criminals that blocked the Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of the Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA at the weekend.

He noted that during a debriefing, five of the victims who were rescued in the early hours of Tuesday explained how the bandits burnt the corpses of four of their gang members.

In his reaction, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for their resilience and bravery in their various operations in Kaduna and its environs.

The operation was carried out a day after an earlier one during which troops of the 4 Battalion of the Nigerian Army killed a bandit.

According to the commissioner, the bandit had attempted to abduct some travellers at Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of the Kaduna-Zaria Road in the north-western part of the country.

Elsewhere, the troops rescued 39 other people kidnapped by the bandits while travelling from Sokoto State to Onitsha in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.