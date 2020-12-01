Van Dijk’s Knee Does Not Look Like It Should: Klopp

Virgil van Dijk’s knee does not look like a knee should look after surgery, the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said.

The Reds defender ruptured his knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby in October following a nasty challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and has since undergone successful surgery.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League fixture against Ajax, Klopp said that the defender was in good condition though his knee wasn’t in great shape.

“Considering the circumstances he is doing well but the knee doesn’t look good,” to be honest, the reds boss said regrettably.

Van Dijk who has been an instrumental part of the premier league winning side has notched 14 goals in 162 matches, while his defensive partnership pairing with Gomez and Matip successively kept 61 clean sheets

He also had this to say concerning the defender’s knee “it doesn’t look good, to be honest. It doesn’t look like a knee should look, but it looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery”

“So, yes, of course, we are in contact and he’s doing well, that’s true.” when asked if he and the defender were in contact

Klopp also provided an update on Thiago Alcantara’s injury, saying the Spanish midfielder remains a few weeks away from full fitness. Thiago picked up an injury against Everton, following a tackle from Richarlison.

“Thiago, we have to maybe clarify it a little bit,” he affirmed.

”After the scans, it was like one was really bad news, and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this, he further added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered a calf injury during the Manchester City match has resumed on-pitch rehabilitation according to the manager

“Trent looks quite good,” Klopp also said.