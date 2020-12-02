Borno Killing One Of The Most Gruesome Murders By Boko Haram – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has described the Borno killing as the most gruesome murder carried out by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Saturday stormed Koshebe community killing at least 43 people.

But speaking on Wednesday during an event in Sokoto, the Sultan asked Nigerian leaders to rise up to the challenge of insecurity facing the country.

He also called on the Muslim faithful not to forget to pray for god’s intervention to end the security crisis.

“We are most devastated with what happened in Borno some few days back. It is one of the most gruesome murders carried out in this country for such a large number of people,” he said.

“We want to go back to the almighty Allah always; there we have peace of mind because he does what he wants to do at the time he wants to.

“We are not challenging almighty Allah. Rather we are thanking him for opening our eyes the more for us as leaders to wake up to our responsibilities.”

Following the deadly attack, there has been conflicting figures on the number of casualties in the troubled northeast.

While the United Nations put the number of dead victims at 110, the military authorities insist that only 43 were killed.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria Mr. Edward Kallon had in a statement on Sunday, condemned the assault, calling for the immediate release of several persons who were kidnapped.

Kallon further stated that such direct attacks against innocent civilians jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity they are facing which the UN is striving to alleviate.

“I strongly condemn this attack and any act of violence against innocent civilians and I firmly urge all actors on the ground to respect international laws and humanity,” Kallon said.

“The entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno State is outraged by the incident.