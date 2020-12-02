Court Rejects EFCC’s Bid To Order Fani-Kayode’s Arrest

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the application for the issuance of arrest warrant against a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, being tried for alleged money laundering related offences.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar decried Fani-Kayode’s absence, noting that the defendant had been absent in court on two other days.

The prosecuting counsel then applied to the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant, issue a bench warrant for his arrest and order the issuance of summons on his surety to show cause why he (the surety) should not forfeit the bail bond he endorsed.

But lawyer to the defendant, Wale Balogun objected to the request made by the prosecution and argued that his client was absent in court due to ill-health.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Ex-Deputy Governor Dumps APC For PDP

Balogun, who later tendered a medical report from Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja in which he said the defendant was advised to have bed rest until December 4.

Ruling on the application, Justice John Tsoho held that the court was satisfied with the defence lawyer’s explanations as to why Fani-Kayode was absent.

Justice tsoho stated that the court had held that the ex-minister’s absence on two previous occasions on January 22 and October 23 this year was justified.

The judge said with the medical report, signed by one Dr Michael O., the court found no reason to grant the application made by the prosecution.