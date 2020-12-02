Security Operatives Arrest Suspected Killers Of Ondo Monarch

A combined team of security operatives have arrested some persons suspected to have killed a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

The monarch was shot and killed last Thursday by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers near Elegbeka village on a trip from Akure, the state capital where he held a meeting with some other monarchs in the state.

The Commander of the Ondo Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed the arrest of the suspects at a media briefing on Wednesday in Akure.

He noted that four persons kidnapped were rescued during the search in the forest nearby for the killers of the traditional ruler.

He added that the suspects arrested are currently being interrogated.