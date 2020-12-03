Advertisement

LIVE: PLAC, Channels TV Hold Police Reform Townhall

Channels Television  
Updated December 3, 2020

 

A Police Reform Townhall to discuss the problems of the policing system in Nigeria and how to fix them is ongoing on Channels Television.

The programme is organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), in collaboration with Channels Television.

It focuses on the implementation of the new Police Act, 2020, which provides for the framework for the police to ensure cooperation and partnership between the force and host communities in maintaining peace, combating crime, protecting liberties, life and property.

The programme features discussants and contributors from Channels Television’s Lagos and Abuja studios, as well as the virtual space.

Watch the video above…



More on Headlines

UPDATED: Maina Extradited To Nigeria After Arrest In Niger Republic

#EndSARS: Police Ask Court To Stop Judicial Panels’ Probes

Buhari Breaking The Law By Refusing To Change Service Chiefs – Senator Shekarau

Lawyer Dumps Maina’s Company, Withdraws Representation At Trial

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV