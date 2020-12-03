PDP Inaugurates Committee To Reconcile Members In Taraba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has inaugurated a high-powered assessment committee to evaluate where the party stands and what is needed to retain power ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PDP Chairman in Taraba, Colonel Agbu Kefas, who inaugurated the committee on Thursday urged the members to seek the way forward for the party.

He explained that the inauguration followed a series of meetings on how to move the party forward and ensure its success in the coming elections.

“We believe that a house divided against itself cannot stand that is why at this stage, we have to check if any loophole exists and if any, we will do our best to fill it.

“The assessment committee which will tour the three senatorial districts of the state are expected to assess where the party stands at the moment, and what next is needed to achieve result ahead of the 2023 general elections and return the glory of the party,” Kefa said.

He called on members of the party to put away sentiments and work together for the interest of the PDP and Taraba.

The PDP chairman added, “As leaders, the destiny and the lives of our people and the generation yet unborn are placed in our hands; so we should do all our best in giving them the best leadership desired.”

Chairman of the committee and former Minister for Women and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, assured the party that the committee would deliver by bringing every party member back to its fold.

She also commended the PDP chairman for the giant step taken, saying members were convinced with the level of unity displayed so far.

A member of the committee, Mary Manzo, told reporters after the inauguration that they would not disappoint the party.

According to her, the committee comprises a group of people that are committed to the affairs of the party and ready to get the work done.

“They are hardworking people and dedicated to the service and I believe that with them, PDP is a moving train that cannot be stopped in this state,” Manzo said.

The assessment committee has one week from Thursday to submit its report and make recommendations where necessary.