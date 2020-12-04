Troops Arrest Two Suspects Over Killing Of District Head, Son In Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested two suspects over the murder of the district head in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Friday.

Mr Haruna Kuye, who was the District Head of Gidan Zaki, and his son, Destiny, were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki on November 14, 2020.

During the attack, the assailants also injured his wife and daughter, an incident which was condemned by the state government.

According to Aruwan, the suspects – Goma Maisamari and Daniel Maisamari – were tracked and arrested by the military at Kampani Amawa village in Zangon Kataf LGA.

He, however, noted that other persons suspected to be involved in the murder of the traditional ruler were still on the run.

In another development, the commissioner disclosed that two children who were reported missing have been found.

Rebecca Andrew and Clement Andrew were said to have gone missing following the counter-killing which occurred on Monday at Ungwan Bido in Jema’a LGA.

Aruwan stated that the Chairman of Jema’a LGA, Peter Averik, confirmed the recovery of the two minors.

He gave an assurance that the security agencies were maintaining ground and air patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Road, covering Kachia, Chikun, and Kagarko LGAs.

According to the commissioner, patrols are also being conducted on the Kaduna-Kachia Road and in locations in Igabi, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa LGAs.

In his reaction, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the military for the progress made in investigating the killing of the district head.

He, however, urged them to sustain the tempo by apprehending the other suspects who were still at large.

The governor was also delighted when he heard that the two children who were missing in Ungwan Bido had been found.