Bandits Kill Victim Two Weeks After Abduction In Kaduna

Bandits have killed one of their victims, Sani Khalil, two weeks after he was abducted from the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.

Khalil has been in the custody of the kidnappers since November 20, when he was abducted along with his friends while they were returning from a journey.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the victim was abducted along the Rigasa Link Road in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Khalil and two of his friends, Rabiu Auwal and Umar Elkhaddab, were kidnapped at the same time by bandits in Rigasa.

Auwal died of the injuries he sustained from gunshots, while Elkhaddab managed to escape from being kidnapped by the bandits.

The survivor was, however, injured in the process and taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Friday, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Kasuwan Magani town in Kajuru LGA in the late hours of the day.

They were said to have invaded the community in their large numbers and went straight to the residence of the leader of Fulani Ardos in the state, Ahmadu Suleiman.

The bandits shot at Suleiman shortly after he observed the 8pm Ishai Muslim prayer at a mosque close to his house, but he survived the attack.