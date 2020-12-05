Bye-Election: At Least Three Policemen Feared Killed As Boat Capsizes In Bayelsa

A boat carrying some policemen to the southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has capsized.

Channels Television gathered that they were reportedly traveling to the area to monitor the senatorial bye-election.

Although the police has yet to confirm the number of victims, at least three policemen are said to have drowned.

Bye-elections are currently holding in 11 states across the country, covering six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.

While Lagos and Cross River are the only states where both senatorial and state assembly elections are being conducted, the other nine states are either holding senatorial or assembly elections.

INEC had postponed the elections earlier scheduled for October 31, following the #EndSARS protests and other security and environmental challenges.

Details later.