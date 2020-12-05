One Killed, Several Injured As Farmers And Herders Clash In Yobe

One person has been killed while many have sustained injuries as result of a clash between crop farmers and herders at Garin Mallam in Jakusko local government council of Yobe State.

Although Police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the incident, an eyewitness, Musa Amshi, told Channels Television that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

According to him, “the incident started when a Fulani herder forcefully encroached into farmland that was yet to be harvested.

“The matter was reported to local vigilantes who on arrival at the scene began exchanging shootings with the herders that resulted in one herder sustaining gunshot injury”.

Another local source, Mohammed Abdullahi said “the angered herders later mobilized themselves in the night and attacked the community where the son of the village head was killed, several houses and farmlands were also burnt down” he explained.

The Garin Mallam community, which is about 170 kilometers away from Damaturu, the state capital has now been deserted for the fear of further attacks by the herdsmen.