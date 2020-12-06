Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff, Agbazuere

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended his Chief of Staff, ACB Agbazuere from office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem.

“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere,” he said.

The governor ordered the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alozie Odoemelam, to perform the duties of the office of Chief of Staff until further notice.

This development might not be unconnected with a viral video where Agbazuere was seen spraying cash on Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The date the video was shot is unknown but it appears to have been in Agbazuere’s office where the suspended aide was dancing.