Advertisement

Emir Of Kano Meets Sanwo-Olu

Channels Television  
Updated December 6, 2020

 

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Sunday paid a historic visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Emir held a meeting with the Governor at the Lagos House in Marina.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Twitter shared a video of the Emir’s visit.

READ ALSO: ‘I Promise To Live Up To Expectations,’ Lagos-East Senator-Elect Abiru

He said the first-class monarch spoke on the need for a united Nigeria and called on all citizens to eschew violence and tow the path of peace.

 

 

See photos from the Emir’s visit below…



More on Local

Abia Governor Suspends Chief Of Staff, Agbazuere

‘I Promise To Live Up To Expectations,’ Lagos-East Senator-Elect Abiru

Diri Commiserates With IGP Over Death Of Police Officers In Bayelsa

Air Force Graduates 203 Special Forces, CSAR Operatives To Battle Insurgents, Bandits

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV