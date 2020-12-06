Presidency Welcomes Bye-Election Results, Vows Not To Fail Nigerians

The Presidency has said that results coming from the states of the long list of the bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the presidency, Mr. Garba Shehu, said We the confidence of the people will not be taken for granted.

The special media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Sunday, assured that the present administration will not fail Nigerians.

“Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance,” the spokesman stated in his communique.

While congratulating the successful candidates, Mr. Shehu noted that President Muhammadu Buhari in particular is very pleased with the election outcomes and has urged the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of the victories.