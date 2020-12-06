We Must Accept PDP’s Defeat With Dignity, Says Governor Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has enjoyed members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the defeat encountered in the just-concluded State Assembly bye-election, with dignity and sportsmanship.

The governor who described the loss of the PDP as a will of God encouraged party faithfuls not to be divided by the temporary setback.

Governor Bala Mohammed while observing that, the loss is a lesson for all, noted that, as warriors, both his government and the PDP needs to plan to regain their lost ground with chivalry, tactics, and teamwork.

“All praise and adoration belong to Allah. The loss of our party is a lesson for all of us, but no one is to be blamed.

“Remember we lost 21 House of Assembly seats and 3 Senate seats in 2019 but Allah gave us victory in the gubernatorial election. Let us not play to the gallery by indulging in the blame game, internal rancor, accusations, and mistrust,” the stated in a communique on Sunday.

He also appreciated all the ‘dogged’ PDP Members for their support and contributions towards ensuring the success of his administration.