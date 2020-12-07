FG, Labour Leaders Resume Talks Over Increased Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff

The Federal Government has reconvened the meeting with the organised labour to continue dialogue on the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

At the last meeting which held two weeks ago, the dialogue was suspended to enable the government do further consultations as the labour leaders insisted on the reversal of the new prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

In his opening remarks at the resumed negotiation on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, noted that much of the consultations have been made since the last meeting.

He also informed the labour leaders that a lot of work has been done by the Federal Government team on the issue of palliatives.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on his part, stated that the interests of the country and its citizens have continued to drive the discussions so far and the various positions taken.

He maintained that the government has never seen the organised labour as a nuisance, rather it considered it as a critical partner.

According to the SGF, the organised labour has constantly drawn the attention of the government to the need to improve the welfare of the Nigerian people.

The labour leaders were led to the meeting by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, informed the government team that the labour leaders expected that progress should be made, especially on how to reach some of the milestones set during all previous meetings.

For the TUC President, Peter Esele, the meeting would be a successful one as he would be discussing with peace of mind.