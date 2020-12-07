Italy’s Interior Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Italy’s Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese tested positive for coronavirus on Monday but is asymptomatic, local news reports said.

Lamorgese submitted to a routine test after which she attended a meeting of government ministers, Italian media reported, citing government sources.

The two ministers sitting next to her, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, put themselves into self-isolation after learning of her diagnosis.

Lamorgese is the second government minister to test positive for Covid-19. The first, the minister for regional affairs, Francesco Boccia, tested positive in October and has since recovered.

One of the hardest-hit European countries in the pandemic, Italy has recorded more than 60,000 Covid-19 deaths and 1.7 million infections.

AFP