Advertisement
Not Even NEC Or Court Decision Will Make Me Return As APC National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he has no intention to return to the office which he held for two years.
In a statement personally signed by him on Monday, the former APC national chairman insisted that he would not take the offer even if he was given a second chance.
According to him, even if the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party or a court orders him to return to the position, he will decline.
Oshiomhole, a two-term governor of Edo State, explained that he issued the statement in reaction to a suit filed by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
Although he did not disclose the identity of the individual, he decried the situation where the politician was referred to as his ally and associate.
READ ALSO: APC NEC Dissolves National Working Committee
The former APC national chairman noted that he led a team of 21 members of the NWC who worked cohesively and harmoniously.
He alleged that while three members were used by forces desperate to take control of the party, the other 18 people worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody.
Oshiomhole acknowledged the role of President Muhammadu Buhari in his emergence as the APC national chairman in June 2018, stressing that he remained loyal to his administration.
He added that he was proud of the achievements made by the NWC of the ruling party during his tenure as the national chairman.
Following a fallout between the former national chairman of the party and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, a faction of the APC in Edo State suspended Oshiomhole from the APC.
This triggered a series of litigations before the intervention of the APC NEC which dissolved the NWC and appointed a caretaker and national convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni to take over the affairs of the party in the interim since June 2020.
Read the full statement from Oshiomhole below:
My Position Has Not Changed
By Adams Oshiomhole
In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some attributions have been made to the effect that the plaintiff is an “ally of Oshiomhole” or an “associate of Oshiomhole.”
This is despite the fact that the court documents are clear on who the plaintiff really is.
For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member National Working Committee (NWC) under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party.
They contrived a crisis and abused the judicial process to undermine the constitution and integrity of the party. The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody.
When the National Executive Committee (NEC) in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its legality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman.
I was the only one at the press conference where I made the announcement. The reason, of course, was that some of my colleagues in the dissolved NWC obviously didn’t share my position not to contest the dissolution in court.
Since I could only accept responsibility for my own decision, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman.
It is, therefore, the height of mischief to insinuate, as it is being done in some quarters, that I would publicly accept the decision and later surreptitiously seek to contest it in court. That chapter of my political life is closed.
Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, I will, with utmost humility, decline to return as APC National Chairman.
I am proud of the accomplishments of the NWC under my leadership and I am grateful to the principled 18 members who worked as a team committed to the cause of the party.
Above all, I bear no grudge against anyone for the manner of my removal. Instead, I am grateful and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari who in the first place encouraged me to contest the chairmanship of the party.
I am particularly appreciative of the presidential support and encouragement which enabled me to assert the authority of the party without fear or favour.
Indeed, I would not have lasted as long as I did as national chairman but for the President’s support.
I will, therefore, continue to support his administration to succeed in serving the common good of the people of Nigeria.
Adams Oshiomhole CON, mni
7th December 2020