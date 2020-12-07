US Adds Nigeria To Blacklist On Religious Freedom – Pompeo

The United States on Monday for the first time added Nigeria to a blacklist on religious freedom, paving the way for potential sanctions if it does not improve its record.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated the US ally as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, alongside nations that include China, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020

The U.S. is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 7, 2020

AFP