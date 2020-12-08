Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With 36 State Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with all the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is coming after members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) last week agreed to meet with the President as soon as possible to address the security challenges in the country.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at the meeting which deliberated on issues affecting the country, particularly on the issue of national security and the recent killings of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State.

They decried that the police and other internal security operatives have not been functioning to full capacity since the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country, noting the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the people.

As a result, the governors agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and others fully back to work.

The governors also resolved to support the necessary reforms that would result in a police force that works for all.

On the aftermath of the protests, they noted that the judicial commissions of inquiry instituted in all 36 states to probe petitions of brutality by law enforcement agents were in progress.