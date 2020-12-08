Advertisement

US Supreme Court Quashes Trump’s Case To Appeal Biden’s Pennsylvania Victory

Channels Television  
Updated December 8, 2020
A file photo of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP

 

The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the presidential election when it denied his appeal to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The nation’s highest court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices out of nine, did not explain its decision, the first on the election since the Republican president began baselessly contesting his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

 

AFP



More on World News

Deforestation Wiped Out 8% Of Amazon In 18 Years – Study

Pfizer Vaccine Raises ‘No Specific Safety Concerns – US Regulator

Prosecutors Seek Long Jail Terms For Charlie Hebdo Attack Suspects

Ghana Awaits Results From Tight Presidential Vote

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV