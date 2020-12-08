Zamfara Rerun: APC Backing Out In Fear Of Near-Certain Defeat – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Zamfara State has reacted to the withdrawal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the rerun bye-election for the Bakura State House of Assembly seat.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PDP chairman in the state, Tukur Danfulani, said the party received the news of the APC’s withdrawal with little or no surprise.

He stated that the ruling party in Zamara was delighted that the opposition did not accuse the PDP of any wrongdoing in the expression of good sportsmanship in politics.

“We still want to re-echo our earlier call, especially on the security agents to ensure the protection of the people’s lives and property, before, during, and after the election and not to allow miscreants distort it,” Danfulani noted.

He alleged, “It is one thing to back out from an election in fear of near-certain defeat and another to leave the thugs that were used in the first leg of the election to come more venomous since they have nothing to lose.”

According to the PDP chairman, the APC raised some of the same critical issues identified by his party, such as intimidation of voters, ballot box snatching, and the use of security operatives to perpetuate riggings in the election.

He explained that this led to the declaration of the earlier exercise inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Danfulani stressed that since it was the exclusive reserve of the opposition party to participate or refuse to participate in the election, the PDP would join other participating political parties to wish the APC well.

He gave an assurance that as the ruling party in Zamfara, the government would continue to provide a level playing ground for all political parties and people of the state.