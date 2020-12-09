ECOWAS, AU, UNOWAS Commend Ghana For Peaceful 2020 Election

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended Ghana for the peaceful conduct of the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

In a joint statement issued by ECOWAS, African Union and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) they urged political stakeholders and citizens to exercise patience and remain calm even as the Electoral Commission was yet to announce the final official results.

READ ALSO: Ghana Opposition Candidate Mahama Warns Against Electoral Fraud Ahead Of Results

“We, the Heads of ECOWAS and African Union Election Observation Missions, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and the Head of UNOWAS commend the people of Ghana for the peaceful conduct of the 7 December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. This is in line with Ghana’s enviable track record of organising peaceful and successful elections since the return to multiparty democracy in 1992.

“As Ghanaians await the announcement of final official results by Electoral Commission, the Heads of ECOWAS and the African Union Observation Missions to Ghana, and UNOWAS urge all political stakeholders and the citizenry to exercise patience and remain calm,” the statement read in part.

They also lauded the major political parties in the country – NPP and NDC for their role in preserving the culture of conducting peaceful elections in Ghana.

“In recognition of the important role of the political leaders, especially the two major parties, the NPP and NDC, in preserving the peace in line with their commitments, including the signing of the Peace Pact on 4 December 2020, we urge all political parties and their leadership to respect the spirit and letter of these commitments,” the statement added.

They, therefore, urged the political parties and their followers to refrain from any conduct that may undermine the successful conclusion of the electoral process and state institutions to continue to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism and transparency.